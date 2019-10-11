Firemen attend vehicular blaze in Highclere

Firefighters were today summoned to an incident in Highclere, where a blaze is said to have consumed a vehicle in Andover Road.

Initial reports came in around 1.30pm, after a transit van cab caught fire in the village.

Units from Newbury and Whitchurch are understood to have attended the scene.

The fire was contained within a half-hour, with crewmen employing breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish it.