Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Firemen attend vehicular blaze in Highclere

Incident occurred in Andover Road

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Chimney Fire

Firefighters were today summoned to an incident in Highclere, where a blaze is said to have consumed a vehicle in Andover Road.

Initial reports came in around 1.30pm, after a transit van cab caught fire in the village.

Units from Newbury and Whitchurch are understood to have attended the scene.

The fire was contained within a half-hour, with crewmen employing breathing apparatus and a hose reel to extinguish it.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Lorry driver 'had no time to react' before hitting school minibus, inquest told

Prior's Court inquest

Two crashes on A339 in rush-hour

Two crashes on A339 in rush-hour

Man left with broken eye socket following petrol station assault

Man left with broken eye socket following petrol station assault

Teenagers arrested after serious collision leaves man injured

Teenagers arrested in connection with serious collision

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33