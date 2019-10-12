Blues edged out by Launceston

NEWBURY Blues fell to a 16-28 home defeat against Launceston at Monks Lane in the South West Premier division.

Blues captain Dan Thorne opened his side's account after five minutes when they were awarded a penalty, and just four minutes later they scored their first try.

05 | @NewburyRFC are ahead after Dan Thorne kicks over the early penalty. Blues lead 3-0. #Newbury #Blues pic.twitter.com/UgjNCtRBfk — Newbury Today Sport (@NWN_Sport) October 12, 2019

Some silky play from the Newbury forwards resulted in James Lewis scoring on the right-wing, but Thorne's kick couldn't be converted.

Ryan Westren pulled one back after 13 minutes before a penalty from the visitors leveled the scores 10 minutes later.

A further penalty and try from Launceston's Torin Clarke had them 8-18 ahead at half-time.

Blues began the second-half in strong style, Chris Atkinson scoring a try after just one minute to reduce the deficit.

Both sides scored from penalties, but the away side made use of a maul and Brandon Rowley crossed the line and wrap up the points.

Newbury will have to dust themselves down ahead of an away trip to Maidenhead next weekend, before a three-week break from the league.

