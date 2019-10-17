Kingfishers handed super draw in FA Trophy

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson expressed his delight after his side marched into the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

The Kingfishers came from a goal down to beat Southern League Division 1 South rivals Barnstaple Town 3-1 away from home, with Callum Willmoth scoring twice and George Jeacock also netting.

And that victory earned Thatcham another away trip, this time to Swindon Supermarine, who play in a division above them in the Southern League Premier South.

Robinson said: “It took us a little while to get going because in the first half we weren’t as fluent as we have been, but I think that was because we hadn’t played for two weeks.

“It was quite an energy-supping pitch as well and it was difficult after a long journey down there.

“The second half was a lot more clinical and I am pleased that we managed to get through.”

Thatcham were trailing at half-time, but three second-half goals resulted in their progression to the next round and Robinson was happy with their efforts.

He said: “We have great character within the squad and I must admit, even at 1-0 down I was still confident that if we were to get an equaliser, we could go on to win the game.

“We were the better footballing side and created more chances, so it was only a matter of time before we put the ball in the back of the net.

“I am pleased we got through without injuries and secured our place in the next round.”

The Supermarine game, which will take place on October 26, is going to be a challenge for Robinson and his side, but one he is relishing.

“It’s a brilliant draw,” he said. “Like I have said before, you always want to test yourself against the best sides and Swindon are a brilliant team.

“They’re in a rich vein of form and we have Zak Westlake, Jack Alexander, Joe Selman and Kyle Tooze who have all played for them.

Robinson believes the game will give the former players the chance to impress against their old side.

He said: “Players love going back to old places, so fingers crossed, they can make a good account of themselves, but it’s a nice draw for us and a nice local one too.

“They’re the bigger side – we’re not meant to win so we’ll go there as underdogs, but we want to give a good account of ourselves and see what we can do.

A return to the Southern League

Before the FA Trophy clash, Thatcham make the trip to AFC Totton on Saturday aiming to maintain their unbeaten start in the league.

The Kingfishers have won six and drawn two of their eight league games this season, sitting in third place.

Robinson said: “The league is by far the most important thing this year and it overshadows everything else, so we have to continue our run.

“We haven’t had a league game since we played Larkhall two weeks ago so we want to get back into the swing of things.

“Totton are a very good side and once again it’ll be a very tough game.

“It’s been a tough month, because we have been on the road for all of it.”