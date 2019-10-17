Archer: We must play to our strengths

PAUL Archer wants his Newbury Blues side to make the most of their strengths as they aim to return to winning ways against Maidenhead on Saturday.

Blues suffered a 28-16 defeat to Launceston at Monks Lane, their second successive defeat in South West Premier.

And although they looked good in parts, Archer felt his side just didn’t do enough to win the game.

He said: “It was a tough one because we got outfought and outplayed and there isn’t really any excuse from our end.

“We played some all-right stuff going forward and we looked okay in defence, but if you give away penalties to a team that are very strong in the set-piece then you get punished.

“They made everything they could out of it as they kicked to corners, mauled well and scrummed well, whereas, in previous weeks, those have been our strengths.

“It’s difficult to take in some regards, but we were outplayed and there are no complaints – now it’s back to the drawing board.”

Blues were trailing 18-8 at the break, but a try from Chris Atkinson gave the home side a dream start to the second half.

Archer said: “We scored straight after half-time and we have talked about starting quickly because it has been a bit of a problem for us.

“We were walking through their defence and at that point it looked like we would score again because we had a lot of pressure with a couple of scrums on their lines.

“We took the penalty, kicked the points and made a little bit of a game management error when we tried to play too much.”

Blues make the short trip to Maidenhead on Saturday and as always, Archer is expecting a tough challenge ahead.

“We need to keep working on our strengths, because when we had the ball we looked very dangerous from pretty much anywhere.

“We were making yards and we were creating opportunities to score and I am still trusting the process of it all,” he added.