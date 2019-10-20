Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

West Ilsley footpath closure extended for six months

Extension ordered by Secretary of State for Transport

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

West Ilsley footpath closure extended for six months

West Ilsley residents are asking questions after the long-standing closure of a footpath was extended by six months.

The path – which runs along the north-west fringes of the village, near Rowles’ Farm – was cordoned off in September last year, with planners citing safety concerns.

The wooden steps leading up the footpath are said to have rotted and decayed over time, making the route hazardous for walkers.

However, the closure was originally scheduled to last just 21 days.

The latest closure notice was issued on behalf of the Secretary of State for Transport, with the DfT deeming the path “unsafe” for public use.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Knives found and arrest made following 'stab night' fair fears

Knives found and arrest made following 'stab night' fair fears

'Stab night' fears for Newbury's Michaelmas Fair

Police called to affray at Newbury playground

Update: Four knives found and two arrested as searches continue

Picture of Michaelmas Fair is this week's My Newbury photo

Sainsbury's roundabout traffic lights to be switched on next week, as Market Street is shut

What new Market Street 'gateway' will look like from train station

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33