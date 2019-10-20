West Ilsley footpath closure extended for six months

West Ilsley residents are asking questions after the long-standing closure of a footpath was extended by six months.

The path – which runs along the north-west fringes of the village, near Rowles’ Farm – was cordoned off in September last year, with planners citing safety concerns.

The wooden steps leading up the footpath are said to have rotted and decayed over time, making the route hazardous for walkers.

However, the closure was originally scheduled to last just 21 days.

The latest closure notice was issued on behalf of the Secretary of State for Transport, with the DfT deeming the path “unsafe” for public use.