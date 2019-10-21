Double delight for Colts

NEWBURY Colts received a double boost on the opening day of their season earlier this month.

They began their campaign with an impressive 46-7 win over Berkshire rivals Reading.

And they also received a new set of kit as part of their sponsorship deal with Nuvias UC.

Nuvias UC is a leading communications technology enabler, based in Newbury employing more than 50 people in the local area.

Nuvias consider sponsoring the Newbury Colts to be very much in line with the talent they strive to recruit, in particular for The Nuvias Sales Academy.