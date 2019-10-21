Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Double delight for Colts

They began the season with a comfortable victory

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Double delight for Colts

NEWBURY Colts received a double boost on the opening day of their season earlier this month.

They began their campaign with an impressive 46-7 win over Berkshire rivals Reading.

And they also received a new set of kit as part of their sponsorship deal with Nuvias UC.

Nuvias UC is a leading communications technology enabler, based in Newbury employing more than 50 people in the local area. 

Nuvias consider sponsoring the Newbury Colts to be very much in line with the talent they strive to recruit, in particular for The Nuvias Sales Academy.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Knives found and arrest made following 'stab night' fair fears

Knives found and arrest made following 'stab night' fair fears

Update: Four knives found and two arrested as searches continue

Picture of Michaelmas Fair is this week's My Newbury photo

17-month ban for Thatcham drink-driver

17-month ban for Thatcham drink-driver

'Stab night' fears for Newbury's Michaelmas Fair

Police called to affray at Newbury playground

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33