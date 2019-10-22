Willmoth enjoying life at Thatcham

THATCHAM Town midfielder Callum Willmoth believes ‘something special’ can happen this season after the club’s tremendous start to the season.

The Kingfishers have won seven of their nine games in the Southern League Division 1 South and are the only side left in the league yet to lose.

Town’s only loss this season came with a 3-2 defeat against Salisbury in the FA Cup, but wins against Hartley Wintney and Barnstaple Town in two other competitions have followed.

In last week's 3-1 win against Barnstaple in the FA Trophy, Willmoth netted twice as Thatcham moved into the first qualifying round.

He said: “In the first half, it was one of our worst performances of the season, so it was good to turn it around and come away with the win to progress into the next round.

“It is always nice to get among the goals from midfield.

“To draw us level and then score another to put us into the lead was a great feeling and hopefully there is more to come from me.”

Thatcham have now been drawn away to Swindon Supermarine in the next round, which takes place on October 26 (this Saturday).

“Supermarine will be a tough place to go,” admitted Willmoth. “They’re going well in the league above and that’s what we want to be up against week-in week-out next season.

“But we’ll go there with confidence, knowing we’re capable of taking something from the game.”

With Thatcham enjoying a solid start to the campaign, Willmoth expressed how good the squad were feeling.

He said: “We have had a flying start to the season to be fair, we’re the only team in the league left unbeaten and as a group we’re seeing how long that can remain.

“The team spirit is sky high at moment and its one of the strongest changing rooms I’ve been in, both footballing-wise and character-wise.

“We feel something special is going to happen this season at Thatcham.”