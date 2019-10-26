Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury forced to abandon racing

Due to significant rain fall overnight the meeting has been cancelled

NEWBURY Racecourse have been forced to cancel their final flat meeting of the season, due to a significant amount of rain overnight.

The Worthington's 'Remember Together' Family Raceday was due to take place on Saturday (today), but the racecourse have made the decision to call off the meeting.

A statement from the racecourse said: "Today's racing has been abandoned due to saturated ground following significant rainfall overnight. Ticket holders will receive an email with further details in due course."

The decision comes a day after the The Energy Check October Afternoon Racing took place, with Hughie Morrison's With Respect and Ed Walker's Molls Memory both winning their respective races.

Newbury's next meeting - which will be their first jump meeting of the year - takes place on Thursday, November 7.

