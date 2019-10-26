Crusaders suffer Hampton defeat

A GOAL in each half saw Hungerford Town lose 2-0 against Hampton & Richmond Borough at Bulpit Lane in the National League South.

The opening goal of the game came after 19 minutes when a header from Hampton captain Charlie Wassmer found the top corner of the net.

Zidan Akers was Hungerford's biggest threat in the first-half with the forward forcing Dan Lincoln into a number of saves.

The Beavers did have the ball in the net before the break once more, but it was ruled out for offside despite a Town defender being on the line attempting to block the shot.

Conor Lynch, Matt Jones and Kofi Halliday were all introduced from the bench as they searched for an equaliser at Bulpit Lane.

However, former Crusaders striker Danilo Orsi-Dadomo made sure of the points, seven minutes from time, as he headed home after Ryan Hill's free-kick was saved.

Hungerford hit the road once more, when they travel to play-off chasing Braintree Town on Saturday.

