Payne closer to Commonwealth goal

NEWBURY hammer thrower Charlotte Payne has taken a huge step in her career by joining QTS Group’s successful Youth Athlete Programme.

The 17-year-old is one of five young English athletes who will receive sponsorship from the leading rail infrastructure contractor, which has run its successful Youth Athlete Programme in Scotland since 2014.

The sponsorship will support Payne as she prepares to embark on her dream of representing Great Britain at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

It will enable her to purchase upgraded equipment, including a new hammer, allowing her to compete at the highest level, both nationally and internationally.

Payne began competing in 2013 and she has since racked up a huge number of achievements, including representing Great Britain earlier this year at the Halle Throws International, the biggest throwing competition in the world.

She also won the English Schools’ Athletics Championships for the second consecutive year, which allowed her to qualify for her first international competition.

She attended the European Championships in Sweden, and came seventh, despite being the youngest competitor.

Payne said: “After representing Great Britain for the first time at the beginning of this year, I’m even more driven to continue competing for my country over the coming months and years.

“I’m hearing impaired and have previously been told that I wouldn’t be able to balance or speak properly, but that only makes me more passionate about proving people wrong by competing in a mainstream sport at the highest level.

“Hammer and discus are extremely expensive sports and the sponsorship from QTS will help me with my ambition of making the 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

She currently trains six times a week, including weights and technical sessions.