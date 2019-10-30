Join our Over 80s Parcel Fund fundraising fun

FOR many years now, the NWN Over 80’s Christmas Parcel Fund has been bringing a little Christmas joy into the lives of many of West Berkshire’s older citizens.

This year we are continuing with the tradition and hoping to deliver more than 2,200 food parcels full of festive food to people aged 80 and over, who are on our list and live in Newbury, Hungerford and Thatcham.

The Newbury Weekly News believes that each parcel sends a message to its elderly recipient that the people of West Berkshire – the businesses, organisations and individuals – recognise and are grateful for their life-long work and it is a seasonal ‘thank you’ from the whole of the community.

It is not means tested in any way as money is no bar to loneliness.

Fundraising is now well under way and we would like to thank Colefax Charitable Trust, Jones Robinson, D&J Cole, Newbury Building Society, Rivar Ltd, Thatcham Town Council, Castle Windows, Soroptomist International, Highclere Enterprises and, of course, Greenham Trust.

Without the continued financial support from so many people and fundraising we have each year, we wouldn’t be able to reach the £20,000 we will need to pay the Sainsbury’s food bill this coming December.

The junior school quiz night for Year 5 and 6 pupils is taking place at Stockcross Primary School on Tuesday, November 12.

If your school would like to take part please contact Jo Fulker (contact details below).

It costs £10 for each team to enter and is great fun and also an opportunity for schools to test their brain cells and compete with each other.

So why not sign up and see if your school can win the Newbury Weekly News trophy this year?

Entries are also now arriving for our annual sports quiz being held at the Bowlers Arms on Thursday, November 21.

If you would like to go along to have a great night out to raise even more funds for our appeal, contact Jo and she will send you a form – alternatively fill in and return the form on page 63 of our sports pages.

If you are planning to have a fundraising event – maybe a bring-and-buy sale or a sponsored run – please contact Jo so we can arrange for a photographer to come along and to publicise it for you before and after the event.

Alternatively, you can just contribute to this worthy cause by sending us a cheque which should be made payable to the ‘NWN Over-80s’ Christmas Parcel Fund’ and posted to our main office at Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury, Berks RG14 2AD

If you would like to add a name to our list of an elderly resident who is over 80 years of age living in Newbury, Hungerford or Thatcham, or to remove the name of someone who no longer requires a parcel – or for anything else relating to the parcel fund – ring Jo Fulker on (01635) 566641 or email jo.fulker@newburynews.co.uk