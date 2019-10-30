'Enjoyment had gone' for Jacob at Aldermaston

FORMER AFC Aldermaston boss Declan Jacob believes it was the right time to leave the club and take a break from management.

It was announced towards the end of last week that Jacob and Aldermaston reached a ‘mutual agreement’ that would see the manager leave the club with immediate effect.

Jacob spent a year and a half at the club, but he felt he was ready for a break after a difficult start to the season, which has seen them win just three of their 11 games.

He said: “It hit a stage where the enjoyment had gone and it wasn’t what I was in football for, which was a bit of a shame.

“I was on a different wavelength and we wanted to make sure that we all came to a mutual agreement so we could end it in a good manner.

“This season, it didn’t start how it should have done and I was ready to let go and I think the club were ready to bring someone else in.”

Jacob and Aldermaston enjoyed a strong 2018/19 season, which ended with them reaching the final of the Reading Senior Cup at the Madejski Stadium.

But having taken on a new job, the former boss was finding it challenging to discover the right balance between the two.

He said: “It is a bit of a shame because the club wanted me to stay involved in some way, but I wasn’t prepared to do that.

“I have started a new job and I was finding it really difficult to commit,” he said.

“It’s the first time that I have dropped down to that level, so there were a lot of learning curves for me.

“I feel that I now have what it takes to get back to where I should be, where we train on a Tuesday and Thursday and everything is run properly because I have missed it.”

Now that Jacob is no longer in charge of a club, he said that he’ll use the free time to assess things and see if he’s ready for a return to management.

He said: “It has been lovely as I have had other clubs get in contact with me, but for the time being I want to take a break for a month or so.

“From my point, I was ready to let it go and unless I can commit and do things the way I want to do things, I don’t believe it’s right to continue.”

After Jacob's departure, the club appointed former Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace defender Dave Tuttle as manager.

Tuttle, who was born in Mortimer, has previously managed at Newbury and Bracknell Town.