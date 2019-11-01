Robinson praises 'clinical' Thatcham

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson described Tuesday night’s FA Trophy win at Swindon Supermarine as his ‘favourite Thatcham performance’.

The Kingfishers recorded a 4-1 away win in the rescheduled first qualifying round clash to set up a trip to Enfield Town in the next round.

Kyle Tooze scored twice for the visitors, while James Tennant and Felipe Barcelos were also on target in a game that was rearranged after it was postponed on Saturday because of a waterlogged pitch.

“It was a cracking result. We were very clinical when we broke and when we had our chances we took them,” said Robinson. “It was arguably my favourite Thatcham performance since I have been at the club and I said that to the lads after the game.

“We kept the ball well and we moved it around brilliantly.

“We showed intensity, had tempo and when we had the chances we took them to devastating effect.”

Thatcham made a lightning start against the Southern League Premier South side and powered into a 4-0 half-time lead.

Robinson said: “We learnt a lot from the Salisbury game because they are the same level as Swindon and both sides are fighting for promotion.

“We showed Salisbury a bit too much respect on the day, especially in the first half, and we never really got going.

“We wanted to do the opposite and we did that as we scored after four minutes and that gave us a load of confidence.

“We had a plan and the players executed it inch perfect.”

Thatcham’s opponents in the next round, Enfield Town, are currently third in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

And Robinson will be doing his homework to ensure Town’s FA Trophy journey continues.

He said: “I’ll get my reports done and have someone who will be watching them so we’ll be fully prepared and it’s a great tie.

“It’s another game that we’re not meant to win as they’re in the level above, but we’ll look forward to it and enjoy the occasion.”

Before Thatcham focus on that game, they return to Southern League Division 1 South action on Saturday when they host Barnstaple Town.

The Kingfishers beat Barnstaple 3-1 away in the previous round of the FA Trophy, but Robinson knows it will still be a test.

He said: “The most important game this week is the Barnstaple game and, like I have said before, the league takes preference over everything.

“They’re a side that caused us problems in the first half and I think the league table does lie a little bit with their position.

“They have a new manager and they’ve brought in new players so it will be a tough game.”

The game will also coincide with Thatcham’s family fun day where kids can enter for £1 and there will be activities all day.

There will be chances to meet the players and take part in five-a-side matches.

Robinson said: “We want to get as many people down at the ground as we can and hopefully we can use that to put on a good performance.”

Robinson and his players are grateful for the support they receive.

He said: “The support has been amazing. Since I started at Thatcham five years ago, we were averaging between 60-80 people and a couple of dogs.

“Now we’re getting more than that and they’re getting more vocal, which makes a massive difference to the players.

“The club are doing a lot behind the scenes to get a lot of people through the gate and hopefully that continues.”