Kingfishers extend unbeaten run

THATCHAM Town made it 10 games without defeat in the Southern League Division 1 South after a convincing 5-1 win at home to Barnstaple Town.

Goals from Matt Day, Adam Kelly, Matthew Partridge, Felipe Barcelos and Kyle Tooze helped the Kingfishers to all three points and also maintain their 100 per cent record at the Stacatruc Stadium.

Town captain Day opened the scoring after 20 minutes when he converted a penalty after James Tennant was brought down in the area.

Their lead wasn't doubled until the second-half when Kelly, on as a substitute, smashed the ball into an empty net.

Thatcham forward Tooze then played in Barcelos, who assisted Partridge in his goal before Barcelos himself added his name to the scoresheet.

Barnstaple did pull a goal back after Javan Wright took advantage of an error from the home side, but Tooze did get the goal he searched for when his curling effort dipped the keeper.

The Kingfishers have moved up to second in the league standings, ahead of two cup clashes next week against Winchester City and Enfield Town in the League Cup and FA Trophy respectively.

For a full match report, match reaction and images, pick up a copy of next week's Newbury Weekly News - out on Thursday.