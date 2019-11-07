Humphries into World Youth Championship final

LUKE Humphries and Adam Gawlas will meet in the 2019 PDC Unicorn World Youth Championship final on Sunday November 24 after winning through Monday's early stages in Wigan.

The £60,000 tournament featured a 96-player field, including qualifiers from as far afield as New Zealand, Japan, China, America and Canada.

Humphries, a two-time Development Tour champion, is bidding to claim the World Youth Championship title before moving full-time onto the senior circuit next year.

The Newbury ace followed up his two Development Tour wins over the weekend at the Robin Park Tennis Centre by defeating Xiaochen Zong and Keelan Kay in the group stage.

He then edged out former World Youth Championship finalist Berry van Peer 6-5 in the last 32 before seeing off two other Dutch youngsters - Niels Zonneveld and Jeffrey de Zwaan - to reach the semi-finals.

There, Humphries overcame fast-emerging Irish teenager Keane Barry 6-2 to ensure his place in the final.

A £10,000 top prize is also on offer for the eventual World Youth Champion - who will succeed 2017 and 2018 winner Dimitri Van den Bergh - while both Humphries and Gawlas have now qualified for the 2020 Grand Slam of Darts.

The World Youth Championship final will then take place on Sunday November 24 in Minehead between the semi-finals and final of the Ladbrokes Players Championship Finals.