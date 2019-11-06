Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Paisley Park to gallop at Newbury

The first jumps fixture of the season takes place on Thursday

PAISLEY Park, the champion staying hurdler, will gallop before racing at Newbury on Thursday as part of his preparation for a planned return to action at the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 November.

He will exercise, under Barry Fenton, just after 12 noon following the completion of the British Horse Society Charity Race and before the first race, the Racing TV Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle.

Paisley Park, owned by Andrew Gemmell and trained by Emma Lavelle, earned a huge following last season as he completed an unbeaten campaign that culminated in victory in the Sun Racing Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

He is set to begin the defence of his staying hurdle crown in the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle, the Grade 2 race run at Newbury on Friday 29 November.

Tickets for Thursday's racing will be available on the gate.

