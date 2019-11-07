Town players executed Robinson's plan

DANNY Robinson was quick to credit his ‘clinical’ Thatcham Town side after they eased to a 5-1 home victory against Barnstaple Town.

Matt Day, Adam Kelly, Matthew Partridge, Felipe Barcelos and Kyle Tooze all netted in the win at the Stacatruc Stadium.

The three points extended Thatcham’s unbeaten run in the Southern League Division 1 South to 10 games.

Robinson said: “It was tough and the conditions made it difficult, especially towards the end of the first half, and it was a nightmare to play football in.

“We ground it out because there is no easy game at this level and this is why I love this level of football.

“Barnstaple are a good side, they caused us trouble and it proves that in any given game we have to be at it.

“We just about shaded the first half and deserved to go in ahead at half-time, but in the second half my players executed everything I asked of them.

“We were more clinical, looked lethal going forward and it was good to get another three points.”

Robinson felt his substitutes made a strong impact when coming off the bench.

“Our substitutions made a difference,” he admitted. “When Adam [Kelly] came on he gave us another dimension when we were going forward.

“With the top two strikers we have, as well as Lamin [Sankoh], we have got goals in us so it’s one of those situations where if we defend right at one end, we’ll get goals at the other.

“Kyle has played at this level for years, he is a danger and I feel that we’re getting the best out of him.

“Long may that continue, but it’s not just him, it’s players like Felipe because I like having centre forwards and playing attacking football.”

Thatcham have lost just one game in all competitions this season – a FA Cup defeat to Salisbury – and Robinson has been delighted with their start.

He said: “I don’t look at records, I look at each game as it comes, but if someone had offered me the start that we have had, I would have bitten their hand off.”

The Barnstaple game was also Thatcham’s family fun day where kids entered the ground for just £1, an initiative Robinson was pleased with.

He said: “It was a great day. Seeing all the families and the kids was brilliant and it has been a great day for the football club.

“It was a brilliant turnout and the lads got to meet some special kids.

“Football is such a wonderful outlet for so many people and what we want to do as a club is to reach out to the community.”

Thatcham travel to Enfield Town on Saturday for an FA Trophy second qualifying round clash, just a few days before a Berks & Bucks game against local rivals Hungerford Town on Tuesday night.