Thatcham and Hungerford do battle

THATCHAM Town welcome local rivals Hungerford Town to the Stacatruc Stadium on Tuesday for a Berks & Bucks Senior Cup first-round tie.

The two were drawn against each other when the cup draw was made back in October and the mouthwatering tie is due to take place tomorrow night (Tuesday).

Ahead of the game, we look at all the details you need for the cup clash.

Where and when is the game?

The eagerly anticipated cup tie takes place on Tuesday, November 11, with a 7.45pm kick-off time. The first-round match will be played at Thatcham's Stacatruc Stadium.

Stacatruc Stadium,

Waterside Park,

Crookham Hill,

Thatcham,

RG19 4PA.

How much is entry?

The game is likely to attract a big crowd with it being a local derby and also one of very few games taking place across West Berkshire.

Tickets are priced at £9 for adults, £6 for concessions and £2 for under-16s.

How have both sides started the season?

Thatcham have started the campaign in tremendous fashion, having lost just two games in all competitions. An FA Cup loss to Salisbury and an FA Trophy exit at Enfield Town are the only times they have tasted defeat this season.

The Kingfishers have began their Southern League Division 1 South season strongly as they sit in second place, five points behind leaders Frome Town, but with four games in hand. In their 10 league games, they have won eight and drawn two.

As far as Hungerford are concerned, a 3-0 win against Braintree Town last time out certainly boosted the confidence in the squad.

The Crusaders sit in 20th in the National League South, having won four of their 16 games this season - with three of them coming on the road.

Previous meetings

The two sides met in a pre-season friendly in August 2018 - a fixture that was contested for the Hungerford Cup. The game finished 1-1 in normal time, before Thatcham won 6-5 on penalties.

Hungerford and Thatcham have also met in league competitions, back in 2011, with both sides recording a victory each as well as two draws.

Team News

For the home side, Curtis Angell (ankle) and Matt Partridge are both unavailable while Sam Barder is a doubt due to a foot injury. Jack Stanley, John Beeden and Joe Selman are also out, while Gareth Thomas, pictured below, has been ruled out for the season due to an ankle injury. Callum Willmoth is available, but will be suspended for the club's home game with Mangotsfield United.

Hungerford Town have no new injury concerns and, having had their weekend's game with Tonbridge Angels postponed, they should have a strong squad.

Live updates

If, for whatever reason, you can't make the cup tie, we'll be providing live updates on our Twitter page (@NWN_Sport) from 6.45pm as well as updates throughout the evening.