Clinical Hungerford get past Thatcham

HUNGERFORD Town eased into the second round of the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup after a 3-0 win against Thatcham Town at the Stacatruc Stadium.

Goals from James Constable, Taofiq Olomowewe and Joe Tomlinson secured their passage into the next round of the competition as they beat their local rivals.

The Crusaders opened their account after nine minutes when Constable latched onto a cross from Matt Jones, to head past Thatcham keeper Archie Matthews.

The visitors doubled their lead before half-time when Olomowewe reacted quickest after Matthews had saved a header from James Rusby.

Despite ongoing pressure from the home side, Tomlinson made sure of the win with 10 minutes remaining as he, at the second attempt, got the better of Matthews.

Hungerford boss Ian Herring will be hoping this momentum can help them this weekend when they host Eastbourne Borough in the National League South.

Meanwhile Danny Robinson will be aiming to get back to winning ways when his Thatcham squad entertain Mangotsfield United on Saturday afternoon.

