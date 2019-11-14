Derby day delight for Herring and Crusaders

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring has praised the ‘professionalism’ his players displayed in their Berks & Bucks Senior Cup win against Thatcham Town on Tuesday.

The Crusaders won 3-0 at Thatcham’s Stacatruc Stadium with James Constable, Taofiq Olomowewe and Joe Tomlinson all getting on the scoresheet.

With Thatcham enjoying a strong season in Southern League Division 1 South, Herring was delighted his side managed to pass this test and progress into the next round.

He said: “I was extremely pleased because it’s always a tough game, especially because of the form that Thatcham have been in recently.

“They’re undefeated in the league and Danny [Robinson] has got them playing very well.

“It was all about our attitude and professionalism and there were opportunities for players who haven’t been in the squad recently to stake a claim for Saturday and future weeks.”

Despite Hungerford playing two divisions higher than Thatcham, Herring didn’t believe the pressure was on his side prior to the game.

He said: “There wasn’t any pressure as they have five or six lads that used to play for us, so if anything they might have had a point to prove more than we had.

“I said to our lads that when you get an opportunity, you have to take it and they have proved why they should be in our dressing room and playing at our level.”

Hungerford kept another clean sheet, which has certainly brought confidence to goalkeeper Adam Siviter and his defence.

Herring said: “Up until now we have had a lot of change and since Kev [Watson] left, I have been doing a lot of work, personally, which has coincided with different things within the group.

“I felt that we set foundations at Dorking. We have become a lot harder to beat and we’re gradually getting there.

“We’re not the finished article, but we’re a work in progress and the players are getting better every week with their attitude and professionalism.

“I am trying to get it into them not to fear failure and not to fear making mistakes,” he said. “Every voice is valued and I trust every single one of them.”

Hungerford now aim to continue their winning run when they host league rivals Eastbourne Borough at Bulpit Lane on Saturday (3pm).

Herring said: “It was disappointing to have the Tonbridge game called off on Saturday because we did all we could to get the game on.

“But against Thatcham, players have managed to stake their claim which they have done and it will make it hard to pick the team on Saturday.

“It is how it should be and we will also have training to let players make their mark ahead of the Eastbourne game,” added Herring.