First-half was crucial in Blues defeat

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer believes their first-half display against Okehampton made it difficult for them to get a result.

Newbury lost 22-11 on Saturday in the South West Premier, but they found themselves 22-6 down at half-time with a mountain to climb.

Archer said: “In the first half, we were as poor as we have been in a long time and we can’t use the conditions as an excuse because Okehampton used them so well.

“They scored right on the stroke of half-time and it was a sucker punch because if we went in at 12-6, the game is in the balance.

“But they scored when we switched off and I said to the boys at half-time that it was the biggest 40 minutes we’ll have in a long time.”

Blues continued to battle on the pitch and scored a try, but were unable to capitalise, despite shutting out Okehampton.

“We won the second half, which was positive, and we looked more like our normal self,” admitted Archer. “It was the first half of rugby where we have stopped someone from scoring.”

Newbury now head into two huge games with second-place Weston-super-Mare and leaders Barnstaple.

Archer said: “Neither of them will want to play us and lose, but the pressure is off us because we’re not expected to win.

“Our best performances this year have come against teams who are near the top.”

Newbury welcomed a host of sponsors to Monks Lane on Saturday.

These businesses have sponsored the Blues kit as well as some of the training clothes.

The sponsors included Andy Griffiths of Q Associates, Jon Nelsey of the Barn/Hare & Hounds, Matt Franklin of Roc, Alan McDermott of Mac Tools, Simon Pearson of CSS and Russell Kennerley of CSS.