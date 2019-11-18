Double joy for boxers

AARON Duncan and Connor Stafford of Thames Valley ABC enjoyed victories at an open show held by Kingfisher ABC at The Hippodrome, Great Yarmouth.

Stafford, 17, was boxing at 64kg and faced Ayoub Elaoud of Ipswich ABC, with both fighters perfectly matched on paper as they were the same age, weight and experience.

Stafford started the first round on top, with more accurate punches and landing cleaner shots.

The second round saw Stafford working to his opponent’s body which made him tuck up, enabling him to land his punches with ease.

The third round saw the 17-year-old use his jab and three-punch combinations to dominate the final exchanges.

This was a great performance from Stafford, using his boxing skills which saw him win on a unanimous decision on all five score cards.

Duncan, aged 19, was boxing at 57kg and faced James Claridge of Poseidon ABC.

Duncan boxed excellently with fast hands and skilful movement, getting in and out and catching his opponent with ease in the first round.

In the second round, Claridge tried to pin Duncan down, but he was too fast to be caught.

The Thames Valley ABC fighter changed tactics and worked to the body and caused Claridge to tuck up.

The third round saw Duncan dominate on the back foot and switching from orthodox to south paw, which confused Claridge but made an excellent bout.

Duncan won on a four-one split, which seemed harsh as Claridge only caught him a handful of times.