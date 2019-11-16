Hungerford edged out by Eastbourne

HUNGERFORD Town suffered a first defeat in three games as they lost 1-0 to Eastbourne Borough at Bulpit Lane in the National League South.

Dean Cox scored a second-half header, which proved to be only only goal of the game between the two league rivals.

The visitors almost made a dream start when James Ferry found space just inside the penalty area, but his effort was straight at Adam Siviter who denied his opponent.

The Hungerford goalkeeper was called upon several times during the first-half as Charlie Walker and Kristian Campbell both went close on separate occasions.

Eastbourne keeper Tom Hadler was also busy in his goal as Zidan Akers and Conor Lynch both went close to opening the scoring.

It was certainly an end-to-end clash with both sides fighting so desperately for the points and the two goalkeepers again had to be on their toes with efforts on goal.

The breakthrough came from the visitors when a cross from the left wing was met by Cox, who guided his powerful header past Siviter as, despite a hand from the Hungerford keeper, it found the top corner.

Matt Jones and James Constable both had reasonable chances after they fell behind, but they were unable to find a way back into the contest.

The Crusaders now turn their attention to the FA Trophy, when they travel to Chelmsford City on Saturday afternoon.

