Archer: We've got to stick together

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer found positives, despite his side’s 31-15 defeat away at Weston-Super-Mare on Saturday.

The defeat was their eighth of the season and Newbury sit bottom of the South West Premier, six points from safety.

Archer said: “We got off to a slow start and they scored with their first possession which put them ahead after a minute and we were looking to claw back into the game after that.

“They are a decent outfit, they have some decent players and they played attractive rugby, which caused us some problems when we defended.”

Although Blues were unable to lead at any point in the clash, Archer was happy with the way they responded throughout the game.

He said: “I thought we played some of the best rugby we have done this year and the success that Weston were having seemed to inspire us, especially in the second half.

“It’s becoming a bit of a trend for us where we have good second-halfs, but not enough where we can chase the game.

“For the last 20 minutes of the game we were excellent and we scored two tries in the second-half, so it was testament to the way we stuck at it.”

Archer also praised his side’s determination in regards to how they are sticking together despite a poor run of form.

“The attitude and application from the boys on the day was really good,” admitted Archer. “The positivity in the team is still really high.

“I have been in environments where our current results situation would cause a downward spiral, but we’re on the right road.

“The second and third teams are having great results as well and when I look at other leagues, it’s fantastic that we can put three sides out a week.”

The Newbury head coach was also thankful to every player who represents the club, regardless of the level.

Whether it be Blues, Stags or Colts, Archer is happy to see players coming to the club and representing Newbury.

He said: “It’s positive because it shows people want to make the effort to come training and make themselves available by putting on the Newbury shirt and playing for the badge.

“That makes me happy and it’s a big positive because that in itself will help turn results our way.”

Blues will be looking for their second win of the season on Saturday as they host league leaders Barnstaple at Monks Lane (3pm).