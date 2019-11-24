Ladbrokes Winter Carnival almost here

THERE are only nine days to go until Newbury Racecourse’s biggest and most prestigious race meeting of the year.

The two-day Ladbrokes Winter Carnival kicks off on Friday, November 29, with the £350,000 Ladbrokes Trophy, formerly known as the Hennessy Gold Cup, the feature event on Saturday.

In previous years, the event has attracted big names, including Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne, Oscar-nominated actors Carey Mulligan and Stanley Tucci, as well as musician Tinie Tempah and comedian Jennifer Saunders.

The meeting has also been graced by royalty, most recently when Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, presented the trophy in 2017.

The weekend racing also includes the inaugural Ladbrokes Gentleman’s Day on the Friday – as race-goers don their tweed and flat caps in classic Peaky Blinders style.

The day will give men the perfect opportunity to channel their inner Thomas Shelby, with the best-dressed winning a £250 voucher for Dapper Street, courtesy of Parkway Shopping.

On Saturday, the competition up opens to all, with the best-dressed ‘Peaky’ group – as friends and family can get together with the chance to be treated to a fully-catered box at one of Newbury’s popular Thursday evening race fixtures in 2020.

The winners on both days will also get a £250 bet provided by Ladbrokes to be used on the day’s feature race, plus a magnum of Champagne provided by Laurent Perrier.

The carnival culminates with one of the most historical races in the country, the Ladbrokes Trophy – a race won by many greats including Denman, Many Clouds and, most recently, Native River.

A specially-commissioned set of iron gates, named after legendary racehorse Denman now take pride of place at the racecourse.

Denman won the Hennessy Gold Cup in 2007 and 2009 and 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of his second win.

Popularly known as ‘The Tank’, Denman was owned by Paul Barber and the late Margaret Findlay and trained by Paul Nicholls.

He also won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in 2008, defeating stablemate and rival Kauto Star.

Newbury Racecourse director of marcomms and sponsorship Harriet Collins said, “We are excited for the return of the Ladbrokes Winter Carnival to Newbury Racecourse for the third year.

“The new Ladbrokes Gentleman’s Day is an exciting addition to the weekend, while the Ladbrokes Trophy looks to be as competitive as ever.

“There really is something for everyone to enjoy across the weekend.”

Tickets are available via newburyracecourse.co.uk or by calling the box office on (01635) 40015.