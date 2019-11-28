Woodspeen offers cheapest Michelin star Christmas dinner

Food and leisure research website Eventopedia has named The Woodspeen the cheapest restaurant in the UK for a Michelin star Christmas meal.

A standard seasonal dinner at the Woodspeen establishment costs around £95.

By contrast, a meal at the Toby Carvery comes in at £47.99.

In compiling its Top 10 list, Eventopedia staff perused the festive menus of all 187 Michelin star restaurants in the UK.

Of these, only 23 were serving the public on Christmas Day itself.

The Woodspeen beat Finsbury's Angler - which offers a £100 meal - to the top spot.

Among the other ranked providers are eateries in Exmouth, Egham and Oxfordshire.

Eventopedia CEO Toby Heelis said: "Christmas is a time which many associate with decadence, but it doesn’t have to always come with a price tag.

"If you consider that the majority of standard restaurants in the UK will charge an average of £50 for Christmas dinner this year, spending a little extra for something special on Christmas day is well worth the quality."