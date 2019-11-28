Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Thu, 28 Nov 2019
Geraldine Gardner
geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk
01635 886684
Severe delays of 62 minutes and delays increasing on A34 Northbound between A4185 (Chilton Interchange) and A415 Marcham Road (Marcham Interchange).
Average speed five mph.
TRAVEL NEWS - Severe delays A34 northbound
