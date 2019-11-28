Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

TRAVEL NEWS - Severe delays A34 northbound

Average speed 5mph

Severe delays A34 northbound

Severe delays of 62 minutes and delays increasing on A34 Northbound between A4185 (Chilton Interchange) and A415 Marcham Road (Marcham Interchange).

Average speed five mph.

