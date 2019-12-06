Hungerford pick up much needed win

HUNGERFORD finally got the much needed win to reward them for their efforts this season, scoring an 80th minute penalty to beat Bletchley 8-7, writes ANDY SPARKES.

On another day it was a straightforward kick, however in the last minute of tight game with Hungerford’s first win in sight and treacherous conditions it was not an easy kick.

The Hungerford kicker Gavin Wilde appeared to slip on the treacherous surface as he was about to strike the ball and the ball ballooned up in the air and wide of the posts, and just then it appeared that Hungerford’s luck had changed with the ball curving back in to wards the posts and landing on the cross bar before trickling over for the points.

Bletchley got the upper hand in the early stages with a dominant forward display, not helped when Hungerford lost Luke Gulliver for 10 minutes for a high tackle.

After his return, the Hungerford pack worked their way back into the game with veteran coach Darren Gale; on his last minute call up providing some much needed ballast in the front row to stabilise the ball for his son Toby Gale, playing at No. 8, adding to the growing contingent of colts playing for the first team.

Bletchley opened the scoring with a typical strong run down the middle and added the two points for the conversion.

Hungerford enjoyed a long period in the Bletchley 22, but were kept out by some excellent defence.

Hungerford scored their only try of the game when the sprightly scrum half Ant Cope stepped inside his opposite number, swerved outside the fly half before handing off another defender, throwing an outrageous dummy and touching down for the five points.

The second half was equally matched with both sides having opportunities to clinch the game before that final kick brought the game to a close.

Hungerford will be looking to add to their points tally when they travel to Oxford Old Boys on Saturday.

Any players looking to participate in a fun and family friendly club training is every Tuesday and Thursday at the Triangle Field Hungerford