Weekend break has come at the right time for Town

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring has welcomed a week off from the National League South to reassess his targets for the upcoming games.

The Crusaders suffered a 4-1 defeat to Chelmsford City on Saturday, resulting in them falling back into the relegation zone.

Despite Hungerford being in contention for the majority of the first half, they conceded twice before half-time and then let in two more after the break.

Herring said: “I was disappointed with the result and the fact we conceded four goals, especially after some of the performances we have had in recent weeks.

“Although I didn’t think our performance was bad, as the game could have gone either way inside the first 40 minutes, there were two lapses of concentration where we gave away two goals.

“It gave us a real mountain to climb and we can’t keep doing that against teams.”

With the FA Trophy taking place this weekend, Hungerford are without a game having been knocked out of the competition at an earlier stage.

Herring said: “We’ll still be training and the lads will have a good opportunity to bond over the weekend and have a bit of a break.

“It’s a long season and you have to remember that the lads all work and the break has come at a good time because we can reassess everything.”

New man at the back

Hungerford have brought in Baboucarr Jarra from Cirencester Town, a defender who helped Thatcham Town to FA Vase success at Wembley in 2018.

And Herring is excited to see what Jarra can bring to his new team.

Herring said: “Although he hasn’t played at this level, I believe he will be absolutely fine or else I wouldn’t have brought him in.

“I am excited to see him play for us, he is a lovely lad and although he has only trained with us a few times, he has the leadership skills to help us.

“He is the right type of character and hopefully it can rub off on a few other players to strengthen our squad.”

After the week off, Hungerford turn their attentions to a crucial home game with Dulwich Hamlet on December 21.