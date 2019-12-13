Clinical finishing helps Humphries progress

LUKE Humphries stormed into round two of the World Darts Championship after a 3-1 win against Devon Petersen at Alexandra Palace, London.

The Newbury man averaged 91.05 in his victory over the South African, taking out four ton plus finishes in the process.

Humphries checked out with a 105, 106, 116 and 160 at different stages of the match to help him take control of proceedings.

The 24-year-old will now face world number 18 Jermaine Wattimena in round two on Saturday (tomorrow) afternoon.

We'll have more reaction to this in next week's Newbury Weekly News - out on Thursday.