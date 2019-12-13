Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Clinical finishing helps Humphries progress

The Newbury player came up against South Africa's Devon Petersen

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Humphries v Petersen

PIC: LAWRENCE LUSTIG/PDC

LUKE Humphries stormed into round two of the World Darts Championship after a 3-1 win against Devon Petersen at Alexandra Palace, London.

The Newbury man averaged 91.05 in his victory over the South African, taking out four ton plus finishes in the process.

Humphries checked out with a 105, 106, 116 and 160 at different stages of the match to help him take control of proceedings.

The 24-year-old will now face world number 18 Jermaine Wattimena in round two on Saturday (tomorrow) afternoon.

We'll have more reaction to this in next week's Newbury Weekly News - out on Thursday.

