Final leg shootout sends Humphries through

LUKE Humphries overcame world number 18, Jermaine Wattimena, in a final set shoot-out to move into round three of the World Darts Championship.

The Newbury man averaged 97.70 on his way to a stunning victory against Wattimena in an incredible match at Alexandra Palace on Saturday.

Less than 24 hours after beating Devon Petersen in round one of the competition, Humphries was tasked with the challenge of overcoming Wattimena.

The world number 18 took the opening set with ease, averaging 98.02 in the process, as he looked to make an early statement in the contest.

But Humphries responded in spectacular fashion, taking the second set with a stunning average of 102.55.

The Dutchman bounced back to win three straight legs in the third set and retake the lead, but another set for Humphries had the scores level once again.

The game was forced into a final leg shoot-out after both players continued to answer everything thrown at them and it was Humphries who took his chance and secured the win.

