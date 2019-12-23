Ladies run riot in Plate

NEWBURY stormed into the quarter-final of the RFU Intermediate Plate after an emphatic 131-3 victory against Southampton at Monks Lane.

It took Newbury just three minutes to open their account, which saw them grab the first of many tries.

The score left Southampton reeling and a succession of scores followed, with some good team tries being run in by the Blues.

After the game, Newbury head coach Darran Brown said: “Games like this are challenging to manage, although it gave us a great opportunity to develop a rounded game and with players getting valuable pitch time, we were able to try a few new combinations.

“Southampton are a well-organised side who worked hard for each other and caused a few issues.

“Credit to them. Even though the score tells one story, the real picture is they never gave up and could easily have had two or three tries of their own, but for some desperate defence.

“Keeping any team from crossing your try line is a good afternoon’s work and I am proud of the way every squad member stuck to their roles.”