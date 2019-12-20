Squad rotation key for Crusaders

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring will be using every player at his disposal ahead of a busy Christmas period.

The Crusaders were without a game over the weekend, but with five league games within three weeks there is chance of picking up vital points.

Although the Town players had a free week, Herring felt the rest was required.

He said: “The break came at a good time because it’s a long season and we have a lot of games coming up so it’s important the players had that rest.

“We’re coming up to some important games in such a short space of time.”

On Saturday, Hungerford host Dulwich Hamlet at Bulpit Lane with just two points separating the two teams.

The Crusaders secured a vital win against Tonbridge when they were last at home, but Herring is expecting another tough clash on Saturday.

He said: “Dulwich are another team who are full-time and I believe that their league position is a bit false and they have also had a good cup run.

“Gavin Rose [manager] is one of the good guys in this division and I know we’ll have our work cut out on Saturday.

“We’re going into the game with a lot of optimism, especially after our last home game with Tonbridge.”

Herring has a strong squad to choose from with a number of games taking place over the break.

He said: “Over the course of the season, some players may leave and some players come in, which is part and parcel of football.

“When I was playing and a new player came to the team in my position, I knew I had to be on it week in week out to stay in the team.

“It’s what I expect from the players now.

“First and foremost I expect hard work because I am giving them a lot of responsibility, trust, ownership and freedom to express themselves.

“Like last season, we kept on to them about their attitude and application and that is fundamental in everything we do.”

And with games against Oxford City and Havant & Waterlooville on the horizon, Herring is hoping his side can build up some much-needed momentum

“It’s nice to have a few home games coming up because it feels like we haven’t had many recently,” he said.

“We know it’s going to be hard at the weekend, but there are a lot of games over the Christmas period and the whole squad will be utilised so they have to be ready to take their chance when they can.”