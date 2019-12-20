Reaction is required for Thatcham

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson is confident of a reaction from his players after they tasted league defeat for the first time this season.

The Kingfishers suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Slimbridge on Saturday, to end their 15-game unbeaten run in the Southern League Division 1 South.

Zak Westlake netted for Thatcham, but three goals from the visitors ensured them of the points.

“Slimbridge are a very good side and history goes against us because I don’t think we have beaten them before,” said Robinson. “It just felt like one of them games where it was going to be a banana skin and it proved to be right.

“It wasn’t for a lack of trying or a lack of effort from my players – we missed chances at crucial times, we made three mistakes and they punished us.”

Robinson made changes to his squad with a number of games over the festive period and he was pleased to still field a strong team.

He said: “At the end of the day, we made changes and brought in a couple of players, but I have every faith in any player playing for me.

“To go 16 games unbeaten and 17 games with just one defeat in this division is completely opposite to what we were last year.”

Thatcham’s defeat leaves them two points behind league leaders Frome Town, with still two games in hand.

And Robinson’s side have a chance to rectify last weekend’s defeat when they travel to Frome on Saturday, knowing a win would send them top.

He said: “There will be a reaction because the players I have want to be winners and they want to get Thatcham promoted.

“To a man, my players are absolutely fantastic. We knew we weren’t going to go through the whole season unbeaten, but if we can string another 17 games unbeaten we’ll be there or thereabouts.”

Ahead of Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash, Robinson said: “Frome are a fabulous side and they’re top because they are the best side in the division at the moment.

“It’s the type of games that you want to be involved in when you’re playing football,” he added.