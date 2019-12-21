Town hit by second-half storm

HUNGERFORD Town were hit by a second-half storm from Dulwich Hamlet as they lost 4-1 at Bulpit Lane in the National League South.

Both sides created minimal chances throughout the remainder of the half, but it was goalless at the break.

It took Dulwich three minutes to open the scoring in the second-half as Dylan Kearney stormed into the box before beating Adam Siviter from close range.

The visitors doubled their lead shortly after as a Ben Chapman free-kick managed to go through the arms of Siviter.

Dulwich added a third and fourth in quick succession as both Jack Connors and Danny Mills both registered goals.

With just two minutes remaining, Hungerford did find the back of the net as Yan Klukowski's long-range effort beat Preston Edwards in the Dulwich goal.

The Crusaders will now be looking to their away clash with Oxford City on Boxing Day for a reaction.

For a full match report, images and reaction, pick up a copy of next week’s Newbury Weekly News.