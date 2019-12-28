Humphries reaches world championship quarter-final

LUKE Humphries came from a set down to beat Kim Huybrechts 4-1 and reach the quarter-finals of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London.

The 24-year-old fell behind in the opening set, but responded in fantastic style which saw him take the remaining legs and reach the last eight of the competition for a second successive year.

During the game, Humphries hit 10 maximums and also a 146 check-out to get past his Huybrechts who failed to capitalize on his early lead.

The Newbury man will now play the winner of Jeffrey de Zwaan or Peter Wright in the quarter-final on Sunday afternoon (tomorrow).

After the game Humphries, who was speaking to Sky Sports, said: "It was important for me to do this after obviously what happened last year.

"With me and Nathan [Aspinall] doing what we did last year, it was important we both did it again. It was important for me because I haven't played in the majors that I have wanted to.

"I want to be in all of the majors, but I have to up my pro-tours, however when I am on stage I feel great and although I didn't play great I took my chances."

The 146 from Humphries certainly changed the momentum of the game and the 24-year-old is confident he can improve ahead of his next game.

"It's what I have been doing all tournament, I have been taking out those crucial shots at the right time, but I just can't find my first dart.

"If I find it, I will be a danger in this competition and if I can do that, then I will be looking forward to my next game," he added.