Town suffer double blow against Oxford

HUNGERFORD Town remain five points clear from safety in the National League South after a 2-1 home defeat against Oxford City on New Years Day.

Josh Ashby and Kyran Lofthouse both netted for the visitors while Ralph Graham was on target for Town on Wednesday afternoon.

Oxford took the lead after a free-kick from Ashby beat the wall and flew into the bottom left-hand corner of Adam Siviter's goal.

The home side responded on the stroke of half-time when Zidan Akers' strong work on the left found Liam Ferdinand, who found Graham and his deflected effort beat Craig King in goal.

Hungerford had chances through Akers and Jose Maturino Da Silva, but it was Oxford who found the next goal of the game.

Lofthouse was played in down the right and his driving effort beat Siviter to find the bottom corner of the goal.

The home side continued to press for an equaliser, but they were unable to pick up a point against an in-form Oxford side.

They'll have little time to reflect on proceedings at Bulpit Lane as they travel to relegation rivals St Albans City on Saturday afternoon, in desperate need of some points.