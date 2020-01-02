Herring demands more from his players

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring is aware performances have to improve and points have to be collected in their quest for National League South survival.

The Crusaders fell to a fifth straight league defeat on New Year’s Day when they fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Oxford City.

And Herring has admitted that points need to start arriving as the club remain five points adrift of safety.

“Let’s make no bones about it, if we carry on like this we are going down,” he admitted. “I tried having a positive session with them.

“After 23 games last season we were on 16 points and this year we are on 17 points, but if we keep putting performances in like the Oxford game, we have no chance.

“I will always look at myself, I’ll always blame myself and I think we need some more personalities like that around the place.”

Although Hungerford seemed to have control of the game at 1-1, Herring believes his side weren’t focussed enough when they conceded again.

“It’s what happens when you switch off and it’s nothing we don’t know at this level of football because if you do that for a split second, you get punished.

“Unfortunately theres been too many mistakes, too many lapses in concentration and too many times we are not on our toes.”

The Crusaders host St Albans City on Saturday in a huge game as both sides continue to keep their National League South status.

St Albans are sitting just above the relegation zone and Herring knows his side need to start picking up the points.

“It’s a six-pointer and I think every game from now until the end of the season is.

“I keep saying that one game won’t define our season, but it’s getting to a point to the stage now where time is running out and we can’t get cut adrift.

“Football is football and we know that if we can put together a string of results together, we can climb up the table, but we have to make that happen.

“Things aren’t going for us, but we have to keep the focus on us because we can’t control the other teams until we play against them,” he added.