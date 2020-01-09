Archer has no complaints with result

PAUL Archer admitted that there was little to complain about after Newbury Blues suffered a 36-21 home defeat to Exeter University on Saturday.

The result kept Newbury bottom of South West Premier as the new decade got off to a disappointing start.

Even so, Blues head coach Archer was pleased his side battled hard to give a good account of themselves at Monks Lane.

He said: “I don’t think we can have too many complaints and, although we played some decent rugby, they were dangerous in attack and we knew that if we gave them loose ball, they would find gaps and exploit them.

“We were in the game until the last 15 minutes,” he said. “We were 29-21 down and we had chances to score and take the game to a close finish, but they showed how dangerous they were and then we had too much to do.

“We played pretty well in both defence and attack, but you have to give credit to Exeter because they sent their proper first team down and they don’t have that opportunity all the time because they normally play in the universities league.

“It was a shame not to get a bonus point,” he added.

Blues now travel to Exmouth for a crunch clash on Saturday, as the Devon side sit just two places above them in the table.

Archer said: “We have to regroup. We have an opportunity to get back on the winning trail and we have to take that chance.

“We won’t do things too differently, but there are things we can sharpen up on because we have been on the right path for a few weeks now and we’re not getting the results.”

Archer was also happy with how the second team, Newbury Stags, secured an impressive 46-0 win against Beaconsfield.

He said: “To win 46-0 at home shows that what we’re trying to do as a squad is going in the right direction and I am pleased to see a young development team.

“It shows they have great potential and a great future and it’s pleasing to see they are proving that,” he added.