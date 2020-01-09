Herring thrilled with Town fightback

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring praised the performance levels his side showed during their 2-2 draw with relegation rivals St Albans City on Saturday.

The Crusaders hit back from 2-0 down at half-time to rescue a point in the 90th minute as goals from Ralph Graham and Conor Lynch ended a run of five consecutive defeats in National League South.

And although Herring was pleased with the draw, he felt his side were worth all three points.

He said: “I said after the Oxford game that if someone offered me a point, I’d bite their hand off for it there and then, but with how the game panned out we’re disappointed not to have taken all three.

“For me, the most important thing and the most pleasing thing is that we put an end to the run and the performance on a whole was nothing short of exceptional.”

Hungerford were 2-0 down at half-time and Herring felt a little hard-done by with the scoreline.

He said: “The game was similar to Dulwich because, like that game, we didn’t deserve to be behind on Saturday.

“Their keeper made two very good saves in the first half and we also missed chances, but at half-time I asked the players to up the intensity even more.

“I thought that in the second half, to a man, they were outstanding and they showed the levels they can hit, so we expect nothing less for the rest of the season.”

As a result of Hungerford ending their recent run of defeats, Herring is hoping to use the point at St Albans as a platform to work on and move forward.

He said: “I’ll never lose belief and I don’t think the players will either. The signs are there and they don’t give up.

“Their effort didn’t stop on Saturday and in the second half we created chances and it’s hardly a surprise that the St Albans keeper was man-of-the-match.”

Hungerford have no game this weekend with the FA Trophy taking place, but the club will be holding an open training session at Bulpit Lane on Saturday morning.

Herring said: “It’s an opportunity not just for the fans, but for the players’ families to come and watch us.

“They’ll be able to ask myself, the chairman or any of the players any questions and it’s not a case of the club being in trouble.

“It’s a positive because we want the club to pull together so we can achieve our goal of staying in this division.”