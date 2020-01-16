Man cut out of car after collision at Newbury Racecourse

Fire crews had to cut a 19-year-old man free from his car after it collided with a lamp post outside the entrance to Newbury Racecourse this morning.

Crew manager Paul Keenan said firefighters carried out a full roof removal of the Vauxhall Corsa before the man was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Fire crews were called at 9.50am this morning. Two police cars and an ambulance were also at the scene.