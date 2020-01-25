Tomlinson's strike the difference as Hungerford win

HUNGERFORD Town skipper Joe Tomlinson inspired his side to a vital 1-0 victory over Chelmsford City at Bulpit Lane in the National League South.

The Crusaders, who are bottom of the league, knew they needed three points to boost their chances of avoiding relegation from the division.

It was an even start for both sides but the breakthrough came minutes before half-time.

Zidan Akers tremendously beat his man on the left before swinging a cross into the box, which was met by Tomlinson who prodded his effort past the goalkeeper.

The hosts had the lead at the break, but could, and should, have doubled their lead on 53 minutes when Akers broke through on goal - only to see his curling effort strike the post.

Liam Ferdinand, who continued to run throughout the contest, almost found the net with a blistering shot at the near post while Ralph Graham also went close.

Both sides used all three substitutions and Chelmsford hit Town with a number of set-pieces, but Ian Herring's side held on for a much needed victory.

Although the win still keeps the Crusaders rooted to the bottom, they are now six points from safety and the boost will no doubt help the side.

Herring's men have a Berks & Bucks clash with Bracknell Town on Tuesday night, before a return to the league on Saturday when they travel to Hampton & Richmond.