Archer wants to build on winning run

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer knows his squad have to stay grounded as they continue to fight for their South West Premier status.

Blues held on for a 20-19 win against Ivybridge at Monks Lane, handing them a second successive league win to boost their hopes of beating the drop.

They were made to work for the win and Archer felt his side should have had the game wrapped up much earlier.

He said: “It was a bit frustrating, which was weird because we won and it was an important one for us as it keeps our home record going – it’s the first time we have won two games in a row this season.

“I was frustrated at half-time and I knew we had to tighten up, but we started the second half well and we scored relatively early.

“We made it hard for ourselves in the last 20 minutes and we couldn’t keep hold of the ball when we had it.

“We had opportunities to put the game to bed in the first half and we couldn’t take them, so we need to make sure we can do that.”

Archer feels that as his side have won two games in a row, their luck is starting to change.

He said: “We’re starting to get on the right side of results and we’re not reflecting on an unlucky loss – at some point we knew the fortune was going to turn in our favour.

“We know it was a good result, but it shows we have to keep our feet on the ground and we’re aware that nothing will come easy to us in this league.

“We need to sharpen up, take our opportunities and we have to be ruthless in how we kill off those games, but overall it was good to get the win.”

The Blues head coach was also delighted to see Newbury Stags record another impressive win as they crushed Reading Abbey 2nd 112-7 at Monks Lane.

He said: “The flair and ambition that the second team play with is great to see and irrespective of the opposition, to score over 100 points in a game is impressive.

“You don’t just rock up and do that, you have to show some level of skill to do that and as a squad we are all pointing in the right way.

“We have a healthy second team that are supporting the first team and all of the players are in contention to play for the Blues.”