Robinson thrilled with positive point

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson praised his players’ efforts, despite seeing them concede a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at Bideford.

Sam Barder had opened the scoring for the Kingfishers after three minutes, but the Devon side equalised with two minutes remaining to earn a point.

Although Thatcham were unable to hold onto three points, Robinson was happy with the result which keeps them top of the Southern League Division 1 South.

He said: “Once again we started very well and we have scored a lot of early goals this year, but then we stopped playing really.

“I have to give full credit to Bideford. They held the ball well and our keeper Archie [Matthews] also pulled off one of the best saves I have seen this season.

“He had no right to get to the ball, but fair play to him, he did.

“Apart from that, they had a lot of the ball and I feel like we tired towards the end because we didn’t clear our lines in added time.”

Despite conceding a late equaliser, Robinson believes it will be a good point in the long run as a result of Bideford’s strong home form.

“It’s a difficult place to go,” he said. “Melksham are the only team to have beaten them there and they’ve only dropped four points at home.

“We have taken four points off them this season so in all it has proved to be a very good point.”

Results elsewhere helped Thatcham as Frome Town suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Willand Rovers, leaving them with a five-point lead at the top and a game in hand.

Robinson said: “If we win our game in hand we could be eight points clear and if so, they could beat us twice and we’d still be top.

“It’s not what we’re concentrating on. All teams have the blips through a season and it’s the first time we haven’t bounced back after losing when we did against Melksham.

“The lads put every ounce of effort in against Bideford and I couldn’t have asked for more.

“It’s just one that we have to take on the chin and hopefully we can put it right on Saturday.”

The Kingfishers return to the Stacatruc Stadium on Saturday when they host Bristol Manor Farm.