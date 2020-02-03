Teen in court on knife charge

Greenham Common appears in Fast and Furious 9 trailer
Mon, 03 Feb 2020
A TEENAGER from Hungerford has appeared in court on a knife charge.
The 17-year-old – who can not be identified for legal reasons – denies the charge of possessing a lock knife in Victoria Park, Newbury, on July 26 last year, without lawful authority or good reason.
On Wednesday, January 15, Reading magistrates released the youth on unconditional bail until the trial, scheduled to take place in May.
