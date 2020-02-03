Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Teen in court on knife charge

Youth denies possessing blade in Newbury park

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Court

A TEENAGER from Hungerford has appeared in court on a knife charge.

The 17-year-old – who can not be identified for legal reasons – denies the charge of possessing a lock knife in Victoria Park, Newbury, on July 26 last year, without lawful authority or good reason.

On Wednesday, January 15, Reading magistrates released the youth on unconditional bail until the trial, scheduled to take place in May.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Bargain Hunt in Newbury this Tuesday

Bargain Hunt in Newbury this Tuesday

Married bank boss 'leered at colleague's chest'

court of law_1

Man dies following road accident in Grazeley

Man dies following road accident in West Berkshire

Man charged in connection with serious injury crash

Man charged in connection with serious injury crash

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33