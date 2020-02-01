Bristol keeper hits winner at Thatcham

BRISTOL Manor Farm goalkeeper Ben John scored from his own box as they beat Thatcham Town 2-1 at the Stacatruc Stadium in the Southern League Division 1 South.

Jordan Metters also scored for the visitors as they recorded a vital win away from home and a late Kyle Tooze penalty couldn't change the outcome.

The Kingfishers were aiming to get back to winning ways after a defeat and a draw in their last two games has seen their lead at the top of the table cut short.

The home side struggled to get going throughout the 90 minutes as they only managed to test Bristol keeper John, a couple of times.

Tooze did convert a stoppage time penalty after James Tennant was fouled, but it wasn't the result Thatcham needed to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Manager Danny Robinson used his three substitutions just after the hour mark, but they were unable to make an impact as Thatcham fell to their third loss of the campaign.

Town will be hoping they can return to form when they face second-place Frome Town, away from home, on Tuesday evening.

