Crusaders are singled out by Dorking

HUNGERFORD Town suffered their second successive defeat in the National League South after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Dorking Wanderers at Bulpit Lane.

It was a game in hand for the Crusaders and they were unable to take advantage of this and as a result they remain bottom of the division with 13 league games remaining.

The home side looked positive going forward and almost opened the scoring when Matt Berry-Hargreaves' lofted ball found Liam Ferdinand, who fired wide of the post.

Dorking - who are now sitting in the play-off spots - then had a big chance to score, but Patrick Ohman - who has replaced the injured Adam Siviter in goal - denied Jack Barham.

However, it wasn't to be soon after as the Dorking forward mad no mistake from close range to give the visitors the lead.

Hungerford failed to create a clear-cut chance in the second-half and Wanderers were unable to extend their advantage as they held onto the points.

For Ian Herring and his side, they'll have time to reflect as they are not in action until February 15, when they travel to Tonbridge Angels.

For a full match report and match reaction, pick up a copy of this week's Newbury Weekly News - out on Thursday.