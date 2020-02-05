Max strikes gold after year to remember

MAX Perry added more trophies to his cabinet after he won the FIM 125cc World Gold Trophy Championship at the annual ACU Awards in Solihull, West Midlands.

The Kintbury 12-year-old also received accolades for becoming British Junior Grasstrack champion and World Junior Longtrack champion and also picked up the Colin North Teng Tools Youth special award for his outstanding achievements on the track.

Racing since he was six years old, Max was crowned grasstrack champion for the south west in his first year before winning two British titles.

A third British title followed and he continued developing with successful races in England and France.

In 2018, Max joined Peterborough Thunder Cats speedway team in the Northern Junior League and enjoyed many successful achievements, including being crowned NJL fours champion.

Max has been the mascot for Peterborough Panthers speedway team for the last two years and will be rejoining them for the 2020 season, when he will represent them at exhibitions and at each home meeting.

Last year Max won every grasstrack meeting he entered and topped it off by winning his fifth British title in August.

He also travelled to Belgium where he had a first and second at Heusden Zolder and he has also been to Poland for competitions.

Max was also given the chance to go to the World Longtrack meeting in Germany where he won all five races for a 20-point maximum to clinch the title.

This year he will compete in the 125cc speedway class and at British grasstrack venues.

He will also race in Europe, including Heusden Zolder, Plzen (Czech Republic), Diedenbergen (Germany) and Holland.

The Max Perry Racing Team would love to team up with local companies interested in sponsoring him and giving him a chance of reaching his full potential.

He can be contacted on either his webpage maxperryracing.com, his Instagram account maxpracing, his Facebook page Max Perry Racing #5, robertperry@btinternet.com or Mr Perry 07765241087.