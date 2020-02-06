Archer aiming to down local rivals

PAUL Archer believes his Newbury Blues side had chances to pick up a third successive win in the South West Premier.

Blues saw their two-game winning streak come to an end when they suffered a 22-12 defeat away to Launceston, a result which keeps them in the relegation zone.

Archer said: “In the first half, particularly, it was frustrating because we scored very early from a counter attack and we looked in good shape at that point.

“Unfortunately for the rest of the half, every time we had the ball we didn’t go further than two phases because we either knocked it on or lost it in contact.

“We defended well and we were unlucky to go behind 8-7 at the break and it was a good return for us, given the fact we didn’t have the ball much.”

Blues started the second-half in similar fashion to the first and Archer was disappointed they were unable to go on and get the win.

He said: “In the second half we scored straight away and we had opportunities to win the game because we had the ball in attacking positions.

“We couldn’t make it count, our decision-making at times weren’t good and we have to take that on the chin so we can move on.”

Blues welcome second-placed Maidenhead to Monks Lane on Saturday (2.30pm) for a Berkshire derby they need to win.

Archer said: “We should have won the game at their place, but there were a few moments of sloppiness in defence and we let them through.

“We were the better team on that day, but you have to respect the quality of the opposition because even if they’re not on their game, they will still be dangerous.

“These are the games you want because it’s a real test of not just our ability, but our character too,” added Archer.