Izzy's top-six spot

NEWBURY Athletic Club's Izzy Fry finished in an incredible sixth in the Women's A race at this years BUCS (British Universities & Colleges Sport) Cross Country Championships.

Fry's improvement over the last 12 months was highlighted as she finished in 30th in the same race last year.

The highly competitive race was won by Danish international Anna Moller, a St Mary's Universiy teammate of Fry, with Great Britain's Jess Judd in second.

Newbury's Alex Muir, racing for Edinburgh University, also producd a magnificent performance to finish 36th in the men's A race, which was won by Southampton's Mahamed Mahamed.

In the women's B race, Yaz Ryder was 73rd and Georgie Offer 211st from 483 finishers with Max Read 161st in the men's B race.

Harry's PB on Debut

Newbury Athletic Club's Harry Russell made a fantastic international debut at the Vienna Indoor Classic in Austria at the weekend.

Despite limited training in the last couple of weeks due to a calf niggle, Russell, who was representing England, went out hard in the 800m and his bravery was rewarded with an indoor personal best of 1:51.53.

Josie leads Berkshire charge

Josie Robertson led Berkshire to victory in the junior girls event at the South East Schools Inter-Counties Championship in Writtle, Essex.

Berkshire were represented by Newbury AC and Robertson, who attends St Bart's School, won the individual title by seven seconds from Sussex's Yasmin Kashdon.

Lucy Wells was the top Berkshire finisher in the senior girls, taking seventh overall and third Berkshire scorer.

The inter girls team, which included Luci Robertson, finished in seventh place.

Silver lining for Steward

Hayley Steward from Team Kennet earned a silver medal in the senior medal in the senior women's shot in the South of England indoor track and field Championships at Lee Valley.

Steward produced a throw of 11.31m and she also came sixth in the long jump with a distance of 5.17m.